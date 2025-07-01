THREE DEAD, 35 INJURED IN UKRAINIAN STRIKE ON FACTORY IN RUSSIAS IZHEVSK

Three dead, 35 injured in Ukrainian strike on factory in Russia's Izhevsk

Three people were killed and 35 others injured in a Ukrainian drone strike on a factory in the Russian city of Izhevsk, regional governor Alexander Brechalov on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Brechalov did not name the targeted facility, but a Ukrainian security official earlier told Reuters that at least two long-range drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine struck the Kupol plant, which manufactures drones and air defenсe systems, and caused a fire.

A column of black smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from the site of a fire at a cluster of buildings in videos shared by the Ukrainian official who said the plant's production facilities and warehouses had been hit.

Reuters could not independently verify the claim.

Brechalov said he had he informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about the incident.

Kupol is a research and development enterprise and part of the state-owned Almaz-Antey defense conglomerate. Izhevsk is also home to the world-renowned Kalashnikov defense manufacturing concern.





