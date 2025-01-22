2 killed in PKK/YPG rocket attack in Syria

Two people were killed in a rocket attack carried out by the PKK/YPG terrorist organization on a village in Manbij district in Syria's Aleppo province.

The attack was launched by PKK/YPG members stationed near the Tishrin Dam on the Euphrates River, local sources said Tuesday.

It targeted a civilian house in the village of Arsh.

The PKK/YPG has been targeting civilian areas in Syria, especially those around the Tishrin Dam, where tens of thousands of people live.

Since Dec. 20 last year, PKK/YPG terrorists have continued their attacks around the Tishrin Dam.

The attacks, carried out with heavy weaponry, are severely affecting the lives of around 50,000 civilians in 10 villages on the western side of the dam.

Under Operation Euphrates Shield, Syrian National Army (SNA) forces, who liberated Manbij from terrorists on Dec. 9, 2024, are currently clashing with PKK/YPG terrorists around the Tishrin Dam in the southeastern part of the district.





