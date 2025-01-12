Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 9 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" a total of nine PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Three PKK terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock and Metina regions of northern Iraq, the ministry said on X.

It added that the other six terrorists were targeted in the Euphrates Shield and the Peace Spring operation zones in northern Syria.

The ministry reiterated its determination to eliminate terrorism at its source.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Türkiye in 2022 launched Operation Claw-Lock to target the terror group's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions.

In northern Syria, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations since 2016 to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly. YPG is PKK's Syrian branch.









