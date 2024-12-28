Terrorist PKK/YPG kills 2 in armed attack in Aleppo, Syria

Two people lost their lives in an armed attack carried out by the terrorist group PKK/YPG in Aleppo, northwestern Syria late Friday.

The ambush took place on a road in Ashrafiyah, Aleppo where the terrorist PKK/YPG staged an armed assault.

The PKK/YPG was also behind a Friday car bomb explosion in central Manbij.

Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) forces continue to engage in clashes with PKK/YPG terrorists near the Tishrin Dam in the district's southeast.

On Nov. 30, forces aligned with Syria's interim government had captured most of central Aleppo from Assad regime forces.

The SNA liberated the Tel Rifaat district center from the PKK/YPG during Operation Dawn of Freedom, launched on Dec. 1 in rural Aleppo.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has caused the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

The PKK/YPG has sought to exploit the aftermath of the Assad regime's fall to establish a "terrorist corridor" along the border with Türkiye.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.









