Türkiye wants dismantling of PKK/YPG terror group in Syria, expects US to reassess its stance: Defense minister

Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler reiterated Sunday Türkiye's stance on Syria, emphasizing the dismantling of the PKK/YPG terrorist organization as a top priority.

"Our primary issue in Syria is the dismantling of the PKK/YPG terrorist organization. We have expressed this to our American friends. We expect them to reassess their position," said Güler, revealing Türkiye's ongoing discussions with the US.

Güler reported significant progress in the fight against terrorism in a speech at the Annual Evaluation Meeting held in Ankara, outlining key counterterrorism achievements.

"With the operations we have carried out, we have neutralized 2,939 terrorists, including those in northern Iraq and Syria, since the beginning of this year," he said.

Güler emphasized Türkiye's position regarding the Kurdish population in the region, saying: "We have no problem with our Kurdish brothers and sisters living in Iraq and Syria. Our problem is only and solely with the terrorists."

Güler made it clear that dismantling the PKK/YPG terrorist organization in Syria remains a top priority.

"In the new era, the PKK/YPG terrorist organization will be dismantled in Syria sooner or later. Both the new administration in Syria and we want this," he said.

Güler also said that Türkiye's main goal is to preserve Syria's territorial integrity and unity, to complete the political process peacefully, and to rid our border of terrorist elements.

Concluding his remarks, Güler highlighted Türkiye's readiness for further cooperation: "We have cooperation agreements with many countries. We are ready to provide support if requested by the new administration" in Syria.















