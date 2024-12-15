Türkiye neutralizes 2,939 terrorists in Iraq and Syria since January

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler announced that a total of 2,939 terrorists have been neutralized in northern Iraq and Syria since January 1, 2024. Speaking at a year-end evaluation meeting with Ankara-based media representatives, Güler addressed journalists' questions.

Reflecting on a year of intense operations, Güler emphasized that the Ministry of Defense and the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) are ready to face the challenges of 2024 with greater determination and resolve.

He stated, "Our country, with its high strategic importance, is located in the heart of a region surrounded by conflict and instability. We are navigating through a security environment where regional and global tensions have risen to new heights."

Güler highlighted Türkiye's multi-faceted defense and security policy, which emphasizes peace and stability. He stated, "In this critical period, Türkiye continues to pursue a comprehensive and effective defense and security policy that prioritizes the safety, peace, and security of our nation."

TÜRKİYE'S COUNTER-TERRORISM SUCCESS

Minister Güler pointed out the evolving nature of counter-terrorism efforts, shifting from limited, targeted military operations to continuous and extensive operations aimed at dismantling terrorist organizations at their sources. "Since the beginning of 2024, we have neutralized 2,939 terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria," he reported. "Additionally, 99 terrorists have surrendered, and over 9,000 operations have been carried out, including large and medium-sized missions."

He reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to eliminating terrorist threats at their source, particularly along the Iraq and Syria borders, to ensure that no area remains outside Turkish control. Güler emphasized that the ultimate goal is to remove all terrorist activities that could threaten Türkiye''s security.

OPERATION CLAW-LOCK AND SECURITY ACHIEVEMENTS

In relation to the Pençe-Kilit Operation launched in northern Iraq on April 17, 2022, Güler shared the operation's significant successes. "We have neutralized 1,136 terrorists and dismantled over 3,000 mines, explosives, and 2,421 various weapons," he said. "Our efforts continue with determination."

Güler also highlighted the strengthening of cooperation with Iraq, including the signing of a memorandum on military and counter-terrorism cooperation. He welcomed Iraq's decision to classify the PKK as a terrorist organization and expected Iraq to formally label it as such.

TÜRKİYE'S STANCE ON SYRIA'S UNITY

On Syria, Minister Güler emphasized Türkiye's unwavering support for Syria's territorial integrity, and that the country would not allow PKK/YPG terrorists to exploit the region's instability. He stated, "We will not permit the PKK/YPG or any terrorist group to exploit the uncertainty in the region. Our stance is clear."

Güler also noted that Türkiye would continue to support a peaceful, democratic, and unified Syria, stressing the importance of an inclusive constitution and free elections as part of the path to a lasting political solution. He stated that Türkiye's support for the implementation of the UN Security Council's Resolution 2254 would continue.

BORDER SECURITY AND ANTI-SMUGGLING EFFORTS

Addressing border security, Güler highlighted the advanced technology and systems used to prevent illegal crossings. Since the beginning of the year, 93,349 individuals have been prevented from crossing Türkiye's borders, and over 13,500 irregular migrants were detained.

He also responded to accusations aimed at Turkish forces, clarifying that some images circulated on social media were outdated and intended to mislead the public.

REGIONAL PEACE AND TÜRKİYE'S GLOBAL ROLE

Minister Güler emphasized Türkiye's role in maintaining regional and global stability, including its contributions to Africa, particularly in Somalia. He highlighted ongoing training and support activities in Somalia and Türkiye's involvement in facilitating a historic agreement between Somalia and Ethiopia in April 2024.

Güler also reviewed Türkiye's military agreements with 89 countries and its support for regional security operations. "Since January 1, 2024, we have successfully carried out 140 exercises, including 39 NATO and 32 national operations," he said.

CHALLENGES IN CYPRUS AND GREECE

In addressing the situation in Cyprus, Güler expressed concern over the escalating arms buildup by the Greek Cypriot Administration, which threatens the island's delicate balance. He reiterated that the only solution to the Cyprus issue is the recognition of the sovereignty of the Turkish Cypriot people and their equal status in the international community.

He also criticized the US's decision to lift the arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot Administration, calling it unacceptable and detrimental to regional stability.

ISRAEL'S AGGRESSION AND TÜRKİYE'S RESPONSE

Minister Güler condemned Israel's actions, which he described as a continuation of an "occupation mentality." He criticized Israel's attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, warning that these actions threaten the entire region. He emphasized Türkiye's stance in favor of a sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, which he considered essential for lasting peace in the Middle East.

TÜRKİYE'S CONTINUED NATO CONTRIBUTIONS

Regarding NATO, Güler underlined Türkiye's significant contributions to the alliance, including participation in 140 exercises since the beginning of 2024. He highlighted Türkiye's role in both regional peacekeeping efforts and in maintaining NATO's military capabilities.

TÜRKİYE'S DOMESTIC DEFENSE INDUSTRY

Güler also provided an update on Türkiye's defense industry, noting significant strides in indigenous weapons production, including drones, tanks, and warships. He highlighted the success of systems like the Akıncı and Bayraktar TB-3 drones, the ALTAY main battle tank, and the TCG Anadolu, Türkiye's first indigenous aircraft carrier.

FUTURE OF SYRIA AND THE PKK/YPG

In discussing the future of Syria, Güler said that the PKK/YPG terrorist organization would eventually be dismantled. He indicated that both Türkiye and Syria's new administration were aligned in this goal, adding that foreign fighters in Syria would be expelled and local Kurdish fighters would be disarmed.

RUSSIA'S PRESENCE IN SYRIA

Finally, Güler touched on Russia's continued military presence in Syria, noting that while Russia has withdrawn some forces, it has consolidated its presence in key locations. He confirmed that Türkiye is prepared to provide any necessary support but emphasized that Russia's strategic objectives in the region remain aligned with its interests.