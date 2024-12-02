Türkiye 'neutralizes' senior PKK terrorist in Syria

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) "neutralized" a senior PKK terrorist in an operation in Tel Rifaat, Syria, security sources said on Monday.

Yasar Cekik, codenamed Yasar Hakkari, who joined the terror group in 1993, orchestrated the attack on the Hantepe Gendarmerie Station in the Çukurca district of Türkiye's eastern Hakkari province in 2010. Six soldiers were killed in the attack.

It was also revealed that he planned and ordered 2011 terrorist attacks on the Kekliktepe base area belonging to the Çukurca Gendarmerie Security Commando Company Command, and the Çukurca 1st Mechanized Infantry Battalion Command, where 24 soldiers were killed and another was injured.

MIT further identified that Celik, listed in the red category of the Interior Ministry's wanted terrorists list and sought with a red notice by Interpol for carrying out terrorist attacks against security forces in Türkiye, Iraq, and Syria, has continued his terrorist activities in Syria's Shehba region.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including infants, women, and children.

















