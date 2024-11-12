Türkiye 'neutralizes' 4 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria

Türkiye "neutralized" a total of nine PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

One PKK terrorist was targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock zone in northern Iraq, and three PKK/YPG terrorists in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone in northern Syria, the ministry said on X.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Türkiye in 2022 launched Operation Claw-Lock to target the terror group's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions.

In northern Syria, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations since 2016 to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.