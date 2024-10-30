 Contact Us
Turkish military ‘neutralizes’ 8 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry announced the "neutralization" of eight members of the PKK terrorist organization in northern Iraq, specifically in the Haftanin region and the Operation Claw-Lock zone. The ministry emphasized its commitment to conducting unpredictable and continuous operations to combat terrorism at its source.

Published October 30,2024
Türkiye "neutralized" 8 members of the PKK terrorist organization in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The terrorists were targeted in Haftanin region and Operation Claw-Lock zone, the ministry said on X.

"We will continue unpredictable, unconventional, rapid and continuous operations to eliminate terrorism at its source," it added.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Last week, PKK terrorists attacked the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) headquarters in the capital Ankara, killing five people and injuring 22 others.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.