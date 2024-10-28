Turkish military ‘neutralizes’ 14 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq

Türkiye "neutralized" 14 members of the PKK/YPG terrorist organization in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The terrorists were targeted in the operation Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring zones in northern Syria, the ministry said on X.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The operations came after Wednesday's PKK terror attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) headquarters in the capital Ankara killed five people and injured 22 others.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.