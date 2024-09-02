Turkish armed forces destroy dozens of PKK targets in northern Iraq - ministry

Turkish armed forces carried out air strikes in northern Iraq on Monday and destroyed 20 targets of the bloody-minded PKK terror group, the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement, adding many terrorists had been "neutralised".

The term "neutralised" when used in such expressions most often means "killed".

The operations were conducted in northern Iraq's PKK bases in Asos, Gara, Hakurk, Metina, Qandil and Zap, the statement said.



Stressing that this came in an airstrike in line with "our right to self-defense arising from Article 51 of the UN Charter," the ministry wrote on X: "During the air operation, 20 targets consisting of caves, bunkers, shelters, warehouses and facilities used by the terrorist organization were destroyed."

It added that a large number of terrorists were killed as a result of the operation.

Emphasizing that "all measures have been taken" to avoid damaging "innocent civilians, friendly elements, historical and cultural assets, and the environment," during the operation, the ministry highlighted that Türkiye will continue, "with perseverance and determination," its fight against terrorism "till the last terrorist is neutralized."

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly.

The terrorist PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.







