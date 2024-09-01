Turkish forces 'neutralize' 17 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" a total of 17 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria, said the country's National Defense Ministry on Sunday.

The ministry reported that 15 of the PKK terrorists were targeted in the Gara, Metina regions, and the Claw-Lock operation zone of northern Iraq. The remaining two PKK/YPG terrorists were targeted in Manbij, northern Syria.

"The breath of the" Turkish soldiers will continue to be "on the necks of the terrorists wherever they may be," it concluded.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, just across the Turkish border, to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

Türkiye in 2022 launched Operation Claw-Lock to target the terror group PKK's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.