Turkish airstrikes kill 17 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Published August 12,2024
Turkish military conducted airstrikes in northern Iraq and "neutralised" 17 members of the bloody-minded PKK terror group, the defence ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Türkiye, which typically uses the term neutralised to mean killed, has been carrying out a cross-border operation called Claw-Lock in Iraq as part of its offensive against PKK terrorists.

The PKK, which has been waging an armed campaign against the Turkish state since 1984, is designated a terrorist organisation by Türkiye the United States and the European Union.

Türkiye has also launched military incursions in Syria against the YPG terrorists, a wing of the PKK.