Türkiye’s intel organization ‘neutralizes’ PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) "neutralized" a PKK terrorist, who was preparing to attack a Turkish Armed Forces base in northern Iraq, according to security sources.

Serdar Sonmez, codenamed Eziz Gabbar, was targeted in the Hakurk region.

Donmez, who had an arrest warrant for terrorism-related offenses, was planning to carry out a terrorist attack with a sniper rifle, according to the sources.

Under the orders of the so-called "senior" leaders of the PKK/KCK, Sonmez was tasked with infiltrating the base area in Hakurk, conducting reconnaissance, and executing an attack using a sniper rifle, the sources said

MIT's operation neutralized him during the preparation phase.

Sonmez joined the PKK/KCK in 2014, and received armed and ideological training in the Gara region of northern Iraq in 2015, according to the sources.

He was active in Qandil in 2018, and recently participated in terrorist activities in Hakurk.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.











