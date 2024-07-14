Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" four terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The Turkish Armed Forces have neutralized two PKK terrorists in the Gara region of northern Iraq and also two PKK/YPG terrorists in the Euphrates Shield region of northern Syria, the ministry said.

Turkish authorities use "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.