Türkiye 'neutralizes' 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Terrorists were detected and "neutralized" in Gara region in northern Iraq, the ministry said on X.

Turkish armed forces continue uninterrupted operations to destroy terrorism at its source, it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, just across the Turkish border, to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.