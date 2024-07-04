Türkiye ‘neutralized’ 57 PKK/YPG terrorists in N.Iraq, Syria during past week

Turkish security forces have "neutralized" 57 terrorists in the past week, the National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Since the beginning of this year, 1,327 terrorists have been neutralized, including 57 during the past week, through successful operations in northern Iraq and Syria," spokesman Brig. Adm. Zeki Aktürk said at a news conference at ministry headquarters in Ankara.

Aktürk stated that 37 targets, including caves, bunkers, shelters, warehouses, and facilities, used by the terrorist organization, were successfully destroyed in an air operation conducted on July 3 against terrorist targets in Metina, Gara, Hakurk, Qandil, and Asos regions in northern Iraq.

"During the air operation, domestic and national ammunition was used to the maximum extent, and the impact assessment on the targets continues," he added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

"Our fight against terrorism, which aims to eliminate threats starting beyond our borders, continues uninterrupted," Aktürk said.

ILLEGAL BORDER CROSSINGS INTO TÜRKİYE



About illegal border crossings into Türkiye, the spokesman said: "328 people, including nine members of terrorist organizations, were apprehended in the last week, and the number of people apprehended while attempting to cross illegally since Jan. 1 has reached 6,029."

Aktürk further said that with 1,216 people prevented from illegal crossing in the last week, the number of people prevented this year reached 63,433.

REGIONAL AND GLOBAL PEACE



Stressing the Turkish Armed Forces' continued contribution to regional and global peace and stability under bilateral relations and international missions, Aktürk highlighted Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler's active diplomatic engagement, including hosting Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud on Tuesday and receiving the Tunisian Ambassador to Ankara Ahmed Ben Sghaier on Wednesday.

Aktürk added that Güler will accompany Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan who will attend the Summit of Heads of State and Government to be held in Washington on 9-11 July to mark NATO's 75th anniversary.

As part of the Confidence Building Measures Implementation Plan for 2024 between Türkiye and Greece, Turkish Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Kadir Yıldız is due to visit the Greek navy commander on July 8-9, Aktürk noted.

ISRAEL-PALESTINE CONFLICT



Stressing that about 38,000 Palestinians, mostly women, babies, and children, have been killed in the Israeli attacks, Aktürk noted that the voice of the Palestinian people are ignored by the world.

"Israel's attempts to spread its attacks to the region pose a serious threat. It is clear that the spillover of conflicts to the countries of the region will benefit no one and will further complicate the situation.

"We once again call on the institutions tasked with maintaining international peace and security to fulfill their responsibilities to resolve the Palestine issue and restore calm in the region," he added.

TRAINING, EXERCISES



Aktürk said the Black Sea Mine Countermeasure Task Group, established by Türkiye, Romania, and Bulgaria, will serve under Türkiye's command for six months between July 2, 2024 and January 2, 2025.

Stating that the TCG Kınalıada corvette, the fourth ship of the Turkish Navy's Ada class which continues its return cruise from Japan, made a port visit to Singapore after the Philippines, he said the corvette will start sailing to Sri Lanka on Thursday and will visit the Colombo Port of Sri Lanka on July 9-11.

Aktürk stated that on June 28, as of the NATO Enhanced Air Policing mission, aircraft from the UK deployed in Romania and F-16 aircraft belonging to the Turkish Air Force Command carried out training missions in the Western Black Sea.

COMBATING NATURAL DISASTERS



Stating that the Turkish Armed Forces continue to support humanitarian aid activities and the fight against disasters, particularly forest fires, in full coordination with the relevant institutions, Aktürk said: "As part of the Reserve Force, support has been provided for the extinguishing of forest fires in 6 different places by performing 627 sorties with 17 helicopters.

"On June 27, our C-130 aircraft belonging to our Air Force brought 13 citizens and 6 companions who were hospitalized in intensive care services in Mecca and Jeddah cities of Saudi Arabia to our country."

Regarding the recent events against Türkiye and Turkish citizens in Syria, the Turkish National Defense Ministry sources said: "The provocative actions carried out by some elements operating against Türkiye in Syria have been and are being carefully monitored. Necessary measures have been taken against these actions.

"These actions against the Republic of Türkiye will not be allowed in any way."

Referring to Türkiye's operation zones in northern Syria, the sources said: "There is currently no negative situation."

RELATIONS WITH SYRIA



"Türkiye is in Syria to eliminate terrorist attacks and threats against its territory within the scope of its right to self-defense, to protect its borders, and to prevent the establishment of a terror corridor in northern Syria as a fait accompli.

"Türkiye desires the elimination of terrorism in Syria, the restoration of (Syria's) territorial integrity, the re-establishment of political stability, and the peaceful and secure life of the Syrian people," said the ministry sources.

SAUDI DEFENSE MINISTER'S VISIT



About the Saudi defense chief's visit to Ankara, the ministry sources said: "Saudi Arabia is an important actor in our region. We attach importance to developing military relations and defense industry cooperation with Saudi Arabia.

"We wish to work on joint projects in line with Saudi Arabia's goal of increasing its domestic production within the scope of (Riyadh's) '2030 Vision'.

"The visit of Saudi Arabia's Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman Al Saud to our country created the opportunity to discuss all aspects of our bilateral relations and exchange views on regional issues."


























