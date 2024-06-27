Türkiye ‘neutralized’ 89 terrorists over past 2 weeks

Türkiye security forces have "neutralized" 89 terrorists in the past two weeks, including those hiding across the border in northern Iraq and Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"With successful operations, including in northern Iraq and Syria, 89 terrorists have been neutralized in the past two weeks," ministry spokesman Zeki Aktürk told reporters in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

Since Jan. 1 of this year, 1,270 terrorists have been "neutralized," he said.

"Additionally, due to our determined operations, five PKK terrorists fleeing from shelters in northern Iraq surrendered to our border post at Habur," he noted.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

"Our fight against terrorism, which aims to eliminate threats starting beyond our borders, continues uninterrupted," Aktürk said.

He added, "We already celebrate the 2233rd anniversary (28 June) of our heroic Turkish Land Forces."

ILLEGAL BORDER CROSSINGS INTO TÜRKİYE



Regarding illegal border crossings into Türkiye, the spokesman said 486 people were apprehended in the last two weeks while attempting to enter the country without valid documents. And of those detained, "16 are members of terrorist organizations."

Another, 2,581 people were prevented from crossing the border in the last two weeks, he added.

"The number of people detained while attempting illegal crossings since Jan. 1 has risen to 5,215. The number of people prevented from crossing the border is 62,217," Aktürk said.

He noted that "intensive, effective, and dynamic measures ensure comprehensive security" at the borders.

REGIONAL AND GLOBAL PEACE



According to Aktürk, Türkiye's National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler has been actively engaged in diplomatic efforts, including attending key meetings in Brussels on June 13-14, and the Goodwill Letter Signing Ceremony for Ukraine with allied Defense Ministers along and participating in NATO activities.

He said Yaşar Güler emphasized Türkiye's strong support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, compliance with international conventions, and contributions to NATO operations.

He also visited Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to continue diplomatic engagements, the spokesman said.

Furthermore, Aktürk stressed that the Turkish Armed Forces have continued to conduct successful international missions and training exercises in a variety of geographies as part of bilateral and international missions.

He highlighted various exercises across Europe and the Mediterranean, upcoming events such as SEA BREEZE-2024 and joint air space control exercises, and diplomatic engagements like port visits and commemorative events.

The spokesman detailed various missions and drills, including Search and Rescue Invitation Exercise Caner Gönyeli-2024 in the Eastern Mediterranean, Anatolian Caracal in Tekirdağ, Humanitarian Aid in Ankara, Coalition Forces Interoperability in Poland, Ramstein Legacy in Romania and Bulgaria, Steadfast Interest in Romania, TRITON in Bulgaria, NATO Tiger Meet in Germany, BALTOPS in the Baltic Sea, Eurasian Partnership MCM Dive in the Western Black Sea.

"SEA BREEZE-2024 will be held in Scotland from June 24 to July 5, and Joint Air Space Control Management exercises continue in the Mediterranean on June 27.

"On July 1, the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group (MCM BLACK SEA) Committee Meeting will be held in Istanbul with the participation of the Naval Commanders of Türkiye, Bulgaria, and Romania, and the group's first activation under Türkiye's command will begin from July 2.

"On June 28, training will be conducted in the Western Black Sea with UK aircraft based in Romania and our F-16 aircraft as part of the NATO Enhanced Air Policing mission," Aktürk added.

The spokesman also said the Turkish navy's TCG KINALIADA corvette visited Japan in June to commemorate the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations, while the TCG BANDIRMA and TCG KARABURUN frigates visited Lebanon and Bodrum, respectively.

Belgium's LOUISE MARIE ship is currently visiting Antalya, and the Turkish Air Force with F-16s and tanker aircraft participated in NATO air defense activities over Romania on Thursday.

CONTRIBUTING TO WILDFIRE FIGHTING EFFORTS



"Our Turkish Armed Forces are also actively coordinating with relevant ministries and institutions in combating forest fires and other disasters," Aktürk told reporters.

The spokesperson said the Reserve Force deployed personnel from the Land Forces Command with eight helicopters to help extinguish forest fires in Izmir, Denizli, and Çanakkale, totaling 214 incidents.

ISRAEL-PALESTINE CONFLICT



"Our priority is for the massacre in Gaza to end and for lasting peace to be established in the region," the spokesman said, referring to "despicable attacks" by Israel "on refugee camps and schools where displaced Palestinians seek refuge."

"It is concerning that these attacks have threatened regional stability. Every step that could lead to a larger conflict must be avoided," Aktürk concluded.