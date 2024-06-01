Turkish forces neutralize 6 more PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

 Contact Us
The National Defense Ministry of Türkiye announced on Saturday that six PKK/YPG terrorists were "neutralized" in northern Syria by the country's security forces. According to the ministry, the bloody-minded terrorists were identified within the Olive Branch Operation zone.

Published June 01,2024
Turkish security forces "neutralized" six PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, said the country's National Defense Ministry on Saturday.

The ministry further said the terrorists were detected in the Olive Branch Operation zone in northern Syria.

It added that the Turkish Armed Forces have been continuing their fight against terrorism with determination "day and night."

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations since 2016 across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a PKK/YPG terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. the YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.