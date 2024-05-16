More than 930 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraq during Operation Claw-Lock - ministry

Turkish security forces involved in the country's Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq have so far "neutralized" 931 PKK terrorists, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Ministry spokesperson Brig. Adm. Zeki Akturk said, that in all, 1,000 terrorists "have been neutralized since Jan. 1, 2024," including 47 of them over the last week.

He also said two more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq had surrendered to Turkish authorities at the Habur border post last week.

Akturk stated that a cave with four rooms used by terrorists had been discovered in the Operation Claw-Lock zone in northern Iraq with a large number of arms and ammunition.

"So far, 931 terrorists have been neutralized in Operation Claw-Lock, a total of 1,970 weapons of various calibers and 837,630 rounds of ammunition have been seized," he said.

Akturk added that 2,741 mines or improvised explosive devices had been detected and destroyed, while 1,021 caves or bunkers were "rendered unusable."

"The number of individuals apprehended while attempting to cross our borders illegally since Jan. 1, 2024, has risen to 3,981, and the number of individuals prevented from crossing the border has reached 54,117," he added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks on Türkiye.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.





