Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 3 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" three PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Qandil region, the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

"Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces continue to fight with uninterrupted operations to eradicate terrorism at its source," the statement said, adding: "We will continue to destroy terrorist lairs with determination."

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.













