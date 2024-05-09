Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 108 PKK/YPG terrorists in N.Iraq, N.Syria in past week

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 108 PKK/YPG terrorists, including ringleaders, in northern Iraq and northern Syria, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The country "neutralized" 67 terrorists in northern Iraq, and 41 others in northern Syria, the ministry spokesman said.

"As of today, the number of terrorists neutralized since Jan. 1, 2024, has reached 953, with 443 in northern Iraq and 510 in northern Syria," Brig. Adm. Zeki Akturk added.

The Turkish Armed Forces continue its fight against terrorism with determination, Akturk stressed, saying the security forces are intensifying their efforts and applying increased pressure in its struggle against all kinds of threats and dangers, including terrorist organizations such as PKK/YPG, Daesh/ISIS, and FETO.

Akturk also noted that 355 individuals, including five members of terrorist organizations, were nabbed while attempting to cross the border illegally over the past week, while 1,582 others were prevented from crossing the border.

"The number of individuals apprehended while attempting to cross our borders illegally since Jan. 1, 2024, has risen to 3,488, and the number of individuals prevented from crossing the border has reached 52,442," he said.

- Palestinian issue

Expressing satisfaction over the first step taken by the Palestinian side toward peace, Akturk urged Israel to not ignore this step and the rising voices of peace within itself, and to commit to a cease-fire.

"Despite such a positive development, Israel, which has caused the deaths of 35,000 Palestinians, has intensified its attacks directed toward Rafah.

"We call on the international community to act responsibly and support this step to prevent further innocent lives from being lost and to avoid greater regional catastrophes by urging Israel to cease its attacks. Once again, we emphasize that achieving lasting peace in our region will only be possible through a just resolution of the Palestinian issue," he added.

- Türkiye now in phase of continuous operations

About the increasing number of terrorists "neutralized" in northern Iraq, the security sources said: "We will continue our fight against terrorism with unpredictable, unconventional, rapid, and continuous operations."

The sources stressed: "We are now in the phase of continuous operations."

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks on Türkiye.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.









