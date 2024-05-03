Turkish army ‘neutralizes’ dozens of PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 32 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Haftanin, Gara, Hakurk, regions and Operation Claw-Lock zones, the ministry said on X.

It added that the counter-terrorism operation will continue with determination "until every single terrorist is eliminated from the region, without allowing terrorist organizations to regain strength."

The terrorist PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.