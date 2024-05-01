Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The terrorists were targeted via airstrikes in Metina region, the ministry said on X.

The fight against terror and terrorists will continue "effectively" and "decisively," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.













