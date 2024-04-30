Türkiye 'neutralizes' 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Türkiye "neutralized" five PKK terrorists in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The terrorists were "neutralized" in an airstrike, the ministry said on X.

"Our operations against the PKK terrorist organization continue decisively," it said, adding: "Our operations will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized."

Turkish authorities use "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorist PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.















