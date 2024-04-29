Türkiye 'neutralizes' 15 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has "neutralized" 15 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq's Hakurk region last week, security sources said on Monday.

The MIT identified a group of terrorists organizing to carry out attacks against Turkish military units and border outposts before they were struck, the sources said, adding that some terror ringleaders were among those neutralized.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.