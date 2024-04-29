Turkish military 'neutralizes' 2 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" two PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces continue their operations against PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria," the ministry said on X.

"Two PKK/YPG terrorists detected in the Olive Branch region were neutralized," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).













