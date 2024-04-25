Turkish police capture 2,991 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects over past 10 months

Police in Türkiye captured 2,991 individuals with suspected links to the terrorist group Daesh/ISIS over the past 10 months, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Thursday.

"Between June 1, 2023, and April 22, 2024, Turkish security forces carried out a total of 1,422 operations against the Daesh/ISIS terrorist organization. During these operations, 2,991 suspects were apprehended," Yerlikaya said on X.

Some 718 of them have been formally arrested, while 566 have been released under judicial supervision, Yerlikaya added.

Also, 23 suspects were arrested in raids carried out simultaneously in seven provinces against the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group.

The raids took place in the cities of Çanakkale, Hatay, Konya, Sakarya, Tekirdağ, Yalova, and Yozgat.

The operations are aimed at countering terrorism and disrupting the activities of extremist groups.