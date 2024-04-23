Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 19 more PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria

 Contact Us
According to the National Defense Ministry, 19 PKK/YPG terrorists were "neutralized" by Turkish security forces in northern Iraq and northern Syria on Tuesday.

Published April 23,2024
Turkish security forces "neutralized" a total of 19 PKK/YPG terrorists in both northern Iraq and northern Syria, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

"Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces neutralized 15 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and 4 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria," said the ministry on X.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.

PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.