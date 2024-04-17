Turkish police nab 20 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects

Police in Türkiye on Wednesday arrested 20 suspected members of the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group, the country's interior minister said.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported that 20 suspects were arrested in Bozdoğan-26 raids carried out simultaneously in seven provinces against the terrorist group Daesh/ISIS.

He said on X: "Our struggle will continue with determination until the last terrorist is neutralized."

The raids took place in the cities of Istanbul, Çorum, Elazığ, Eskişehir, Izmir, Kilis and Trabzon.

Operation Bozdoğan is aimed at countering terrorism and disrupting the activities of extremist groups.

Earlier Wednesday, Istanbul prosecutors announced that 10 of 14 individuals linked to Daesh/ISIS who were sought with arrest warrants had been caught in Istanbul.