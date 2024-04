Police in Türkiye arrested 10 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects on Wednesday, security sources said.

This came after the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office issued arrest warrants for 14 individuals linked with the terror group's Dashisha headquarters in Hasakah, northeastern Syria, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkish police arrested 10 suspects and efforts are ongoing to nab the remaining four suspects, they added.