 Contact Us
News Anti-terror fight Turkish forces 'neutralize' 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish forces 'neutralize' 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

According to the National Defense Ministry, three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq were "neutralized" on Thursday through airstrikes in the Gara region.

Anadolu Agency ANTI-TERROR FIGHT
Published April 11,2024
Subscribe
TURKISH FORCES NEUTRALIZE 3 PKK TERRORISTS IN NORTHERN IRAQ

Turkish security forces "neutralized" three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Gara region via airstrikes, the ministry said on X.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq and Syria to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, UK, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.