Turkish security forces 'neutralize' 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" five more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Anti-terror operations will continue until the "last terrorist is neutralized" in the region, the ministry said on X.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.