Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The terrorists were targeted via airstrikes in the Metina region, the ministry said on X.

"Turkish soldiers are making the north of Iraq unbearable to terrorists," it said, adding that the fight against terror and terrorists will continue "effectively" and "decisively."

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.



