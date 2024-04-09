Turkish forces 'neutralize' 3 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" three more members of the PKK terror group in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"As part of the results of the air operation carried out in northern Iraq on April 6, 2024, it was determined that 3 more PKK terrorists were neutralized. Thus, the number of terrorists neutralized in the region on April 6 increased to 9," the ministry wrote on X.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

Separately, in Türkiye's southeastern Sanliurfa province, a member of the PKK/PYD terror group was captured while trying to enter the country from the Syrian border, security sources said.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the terrorist.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.