 Contact Us
News Anti-terror fight Turkish forces capture 14 suspected Daesh/ISIS terrorists

Turkish forces capture 14 suspected Daesh/ISIS terrorists

According to a recent statement by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, 14 individuals have been detained by Turkish security forces under Operation Bozdogan-22 due to their alleged affiliation with the Daesh/ISIS terrorist organization.

Anadolu Agency ANTI-TERROR FIGHT
Published April 09,2024
Subscribe
TURKISH FORCES CAPTURE 14 SUSPECTED DAESH/ISIS TERRORISTS

Turkish security forces have held 14 individuals with suspected links to the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group within the scope of Operation Bozdogan-22, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a statement on Tuesday.

Simultaneous operations were carried out in central Eskisehir, southeastern Gaziantep, northern Samsun and northwestern Yalova provinces by the relevant police directorates, under the coordination of the chief public prosecutor's offices, the General Directorate of Security and counter-terrorism department, the minister said.

Yerlikaya said five suspects were captured in Eskisehir, six in Yalova, two in Gaziantep and another in Samsun during the operations.