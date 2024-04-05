Turkish police arrest several suspects for working on behalf of Israeli intelligence agency Mossad

Türkiye has apprehended eight people on charges of providing information about some Turkish individuals and companies to sleuths of the Israeli intelligence agency, the country's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Friday.

It was further discovered that private detective Ahmet Ersin Tumlucalı and his wife continued their communication with MOSSAD agents through secret communication methods and received money during his meetings in Austria, Switzerland, and G

"Operation MOLE-3" was launched against eight people who were suspected of collecting data and documents about some Turkish individuals and companies for Israeli intelligence agents, Yerlikaya said in a statement on X.

He said that eight suspects were apprehended during the operation, two of whom were placed under formal arrest, and cases of six others are still pending in the judicial system.

"We will never allow espionage activities against our national unity and solidarity within the borders of our country," Yerlikaya vowed.

The minister added that the operation was carried out by the Istanbul Provincial Security Directorate Counter-Terrorism Branch Directorate in coordination with the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, the Presidency of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), and the Directorate General of Security Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism (EGM).