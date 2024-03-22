Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ so-called PKK/YPG terrorist organization leader in Syria

Turkish intelligence organization (MIT) "neutralized" Halil Tekin, the so-called leader of the PKK/YPG terrorist organization in Syria, who was in the 'green category' list of wanted criminals.

The intelligence organization "neutralized" the terrorist, code-named Seydo, in an intelligence-based operation in Syria's Qamishli region, according to security sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The MIT was monitoring the terrorist's activities and movements before the targeted operation, the sources said.

Tekin joined the PKK/YPG terrorist organization in 2007 and has carried out terrorist activities in Syria and Iraq.

The terrorist's father, Ibrahim Tekin, who was also a member of the terrorist organization, was "neutralized" during an operation carried out by the Turkish Armed Forces in 1992.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.