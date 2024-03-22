Turkish security forces 'neutralize' 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" four terrorists in Iraq's northern Qandil region, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

"Our operations will continue uninterruptedly," the ministry said on X.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.













