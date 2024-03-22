Turkish police detain 12 suspected Daesh/ISIS terrorists

Police in Türkiye have detained 12 people suspected of having links to the Daesh/ISIS terror organization, security sources said Friday.

The Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Bureau of the Istanbul Prosecutor's Office found evidence linking the suspects to Daesh/ISIS terrorist activities, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Once prosecutors issued warrants, Turkish police teams carried an operation resulting in the capture of 12 suspects, they added.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks.







