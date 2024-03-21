Turkish intelligence 'neutralizes' senior PKK/KCK terrorist in northern Iraq

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) "neutralized" the PKK/KCK terror group's Iran youth coordinator in an operation in neighboring northern Iraq, according to information from security sources on Thursday.

MIT identified the location of Barzan Hesenzade, codenamed "Tolhildan Kandil," who joined the terrorist organization in 2016, in a rural area of the Qandil region.

Hesenzade was also found to be in contact with PKK/KCK ringleaders Cemil Bayık and Duran Kalkan, as well as to have been involved in recruitment efforts for the terrorist group.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., UK, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.