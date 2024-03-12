2 PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish security forces

Two PKK terrorists who fled shelters in northern Iraq have surrendered to Turkish authorities, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"As a result of determined operations by the Turkish Armed Forces, two PKK terrorists who had fled from shelters in northern Iraq surrendered to our border post in Habur," it wrote on X. "The only way out for terrorists is to surrender to Turkish justice."

PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq and Syria to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., UK and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.