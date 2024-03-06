ERDOĞAN REITERATES TÜRKIYES DETERMINATION IN THE FIGHT AGAINST TERRORISTS THAT ACT AS HENCHMEN OF IMPERIALISTS

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday reiterated Türkiye's determination in the fight against terrorism, stating the country will eventually eradicate "the roots" of terrorists.



"We will eventually, but certainly, eradicate the roots of the hired killer hordes acting as the henchmen of imperialists," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during a meeting held in Türkiye's Elazig province.







"We hold accountable those who, relying on their Western masters, cast greedy eyes on our lands and attempt to divide us, with a reckoning proportional to their actions. We will continue to do so," Erdoğan further added.



"When it comes to the survival of our homeland, the integrity of our state, and the peace and security of our people, we do not turn a blind eye to anyone," the president stated.







"We're ready to bring new nightmares to those who think they can bring Türkiye to its knees with a terrorist formation along its southern borders," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said after chairing a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, referring principally to the terrorist group PKK, based across the border in northern Iraq, and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG/PKK.



