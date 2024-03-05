Turkish police detain 51 suspected Daesh/ISIS terrorists

Police in Türkiye have detained 51 people suspected of having links to the Daesh/ISIS terror group, the country's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Tuesday.

Yerlikaya said in a statement posted on X that police conducted Operation Bozdogan-7 across Türkiye with the coordination of the Security Intelligence Directorate and the Anti-Terrorism Department.

During the operation, which took place simultaneously in multiple cities, police apprehended 12 people suspected of working for Daesh/ISIS in Istanbul, while others were detained in 17 other Turkish cities, including Adana, Balikesir, and Antalya.

"Our struggle will continue with determination, supported by your prayers and assistance until the last terrorist is neutralized for the peace, unity, and solidarity of our nation," Yerlikaya said.

Türkiye is one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terror organization. It has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with more than 300 victims killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks.