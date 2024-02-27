TURKISH INTELLIGENCE NEUTRALIZES TERROR GROUP YPG-YPJS RINGLEADER IN NORTHERN SYRIA

The Turkish intelligence "neutralized" the YPG-YPJ terror organization's so-called ringleader in northern Syria, security sources said on Tuesday.

Emine Seyid Ahmed, who joined the terrorist organization in 2011 and was identified as the plotter of actions against Turkish security forces, was targeted in a pinpoint operation carried out in the city of Kamishli.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Ahmed, said to be responsible for procurement and use of missiles for the terror group, gave orders for missile attacks on Turkish security forces in the Operation Olive Branch zone from Tel Rifaat.

It was determined that the terrorist also gave orders for missile attacks targeting civilians in the southern Turkish province of Kilis.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., UK, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG-YPJ is PKK's Syrian offshoot.