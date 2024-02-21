Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 6 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" six PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The terrorists detected in the Claw-Lock Operation zone were "neutralized," the ministry said on X.

It added that anti-terror operations will continue resolutely in the region.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the terrorist PKK's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.













