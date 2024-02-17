Türkiye 'neutralizes' 6 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 6 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq's Gara region, near the Turkish border, the country's National Defense Ministry announced on Saturday.

"There is no place to escape for terrorists, there is nowhere safe for them. Six PKK terrorists detected in the Gara region in northern Iraq have been neutralized through an air operation. Our operations will continue unabated," said a ministry statement.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the terrorist PKK's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, UK, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.













