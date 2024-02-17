Turkish military 'neutralizes' 6 PKK terrorists, says National Defense Ministry

The Turkish military "neutralized" six members of the PKK terrorist organization in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, which also claimed the life of one soldier, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said in a statement that PKK terrorists attempted to infiltrate the base in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, but were intercepted by Turkish security forces, who neutralized six terrorists.

One Turkish soldier was killed during the exchange of fire, and another was injured, it added.

"Our injured personnel has been immediately transported to the hospital and treatment has commenced," it said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

It added that operations in the region are ongoing.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the terrorist PKK's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.