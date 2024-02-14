Turkish military 'neutralizes' 3 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

The Turkish National Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that three PKK/YPG terrorists were neutralized in northern Syria, near the Turkish border.

"There is no (safe) passage for terrorism and terrorists anywhere. Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces neutralized three PKK/YPG terrorists identified in the Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring regions in northern Syria before they could reach their treacherous goals," the ministry statement said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

"Our operations will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized," it added.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, UK, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is PKK's Syrian branch.