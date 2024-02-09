2 more PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish armed forces in Habur

Two more PKK terrorists escaped from shelters in northern Iraq and surrendered to Turkish security forces, according to the country's National Defense Ministry.

The terrorists turned themselves in at the Turkish border post in Habur, it said.

In Türkiye, offenders linked to terror groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

Ankara has launched a series of operations to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

The PKK terror group, battered and demoralized by Turkish security forces' successful operations, has been losing members and failing to attract recruits in recent years, according to Turkish officials.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.